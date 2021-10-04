Tuesday, October 5, 2021
The Last Duel: Making-of & poster shortly before the cinema release for the medieval epic

By Sonia Gupta
Even at the proud 83 years of age, will Ridley Scott never tired of shooting films non-stop. This year we even expect two more films from him, House of Gucci at the November 24th and before that the medieval epic The Last Duel.

Like many films, this one was originally supposed to appear in cinemas in the USA last year, and in Germany again at the beginning of this year, and had to be postponed. But already this month we can finally enjoy it, if Matt Damon and Adam Driver a fatal duel deliver. Scott already knows, among other things, that he is familiar with historical materials and sword fighting gladiator and Kingdom of heaven proven.

“The Last Duel” Trailer 1 (German)

Besides Damon and Driver are also Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer to see in the other leading roles. The script comes from Damon and Affleck themselves. It was the first time they had been together since they were together Good will hunting wrote and received an Oscar for it.




Below you can now sit next to the German posters and some pictures also a short one Making-of and look over Ridley Scott’s shoulder.

The Last Duel is based on a true story: a film about deceit and revenge in 14th century France. To a woman (Jodie Comer), who no longer wants to be silent, and the fight between two men (Adam Driver, Matt Damon), the outcome of which decides their fate … Because in a country ruled by men, truth is not what interests you, but power.

Somehow such medieval films fit into the autumnal and rather cold season. Whether Ridley Scott will manage with The Last Duel to reach up to his earlier historical works, you can count on it from October 14th convince yourself, then the film starts in our cinemas.


