“The Idol”: The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp are directing a drama series for HBO

"The Idol" is a music drama entitled for HBO. The series is about a pop singer who falls into the clutches of a cult leader.

“The Idol” is an upcoming HBO series. The Weeknd and Sam Levinson came up with the idea for the series.

The series is about a pop singer who falls into the clutches of the sect leader.

The Weeknd and Lily-Ros Depp are slated to star in the series.

“The Idol” is an upcoming HBO series from musicians The Weeknd, real names Abel Tesfaye, and Sam Levinson. In addition to his behind-the-scenes work, Tesfaye will also appear on the series.

“The Idol” is about a pop singer who starts a relationship with a seedy club owner. She doesn’t know that he is the leader of a secret sect. You can find out everything about the start, plot, trailer and cast below.

The Idol: Start



A start date of the series is not yet known. We can’t count on “The Idol” before the end of 2022, as filming has not yet started.









The Idol: plot



“The Idol” is about a pop singer who begins a romance with an enigmatic club owner from LA. What she does not know: He is the leader of a secret sect.

The Idol: Trailer



The project is currently in the early stages and therefore there is no trailer yet. As soon as this appears, you will find it here.

The Idol: cast



The Weeknd, real Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, were cast as actors in the series. So far it has not been confirmed which roles the two will take on. We assume that Abel will embody the cult boss and Lily-Rose the aspiring pop singer. No other actors are known yet.

The Idol: production



Sam Levinson (“Euphoria”) co-developed the series with The Weeknd and his production partner Reza Fahim, a nightlife writer entrepreneur.

Joseph Epstein is acting as the writer and showrunner on the project. Bron Studios’ Levinson, The Weeknd, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Nick Hall and Aaron L. Gilbert will be producing.

Mary Laws, who has worked on Succession and Preacher, will serve as writer and co-producer. Wassim “SAL” Slaiby, The Weeknd’s manager, and La Mar C. Taylor, the creative director, will also serve as co-executive producers.

