The eight best films today: “Yuli” with Carlos Acosta

Biography: “Yuli” with Carlos Acosta and Santiago Alfonso (8:15 pm on Arte)

Carlos Acosta grew up in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Havana in the 1980s. His father Pedro recognizes Carlos’ talent for dancing and forces him to attend the national ballet school, even though Carlos prefers to play football. Despite all the obstacles, Carlos became a star: at 16 he won the gold medal at the Prix de Lausanne and at 18 was given a job in London.

This biography of Icíar Bollaín with Carlos Acosta as Carlos Acosta, Santiago Alfonso as Pedro Acosta, Keyvin Martínez as Carlos Acosta (young), Edlison Manuel Olbera Núñez as Carlos Acosta (child), Laura De la Uz as Maestra Chery and Yerlin Perez as María promises entertainment for 105 minutes.

Drama: “Back to the Sea” with Hannelore Hoger and Nina Hoger (8:15 pm on ZDF)

After being kidnapped 20 years ago on the Danish coast, Mara Breuer developed a severe post-traumatic stress disorder and so far fought against it in vain. Charlotte Breuer accompanies her adult daughter Mara to a clinic on the Baltic Sea for a last attempt at therapy. At a chance encounter on the promenade, Charlotte suddenly believes, because of the voice, that she has the kidnapper in front of her. She begins to pursue him as far as Denmark and confronts him there directly.

This drama by Markus Imboden with Hannelore Hoger as Charlotte Breuer, Nina Hoger as Mara Breuer, Morten Sasse Suurballe as Johansen, Christina Große as Dr. Sahling, Jens Albinus as Kjell Mortensen and Nele Mueller-Stöfen as Frieda Mortensen promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Humorous comedy: “Sonnenallee” with Alexander Scheer and Alexander Beyer (8:15 pm on MDR)

Sonnenallee begins in West Berlin and ends in the east. Michi lives at the end of the street – with a wonderful view of the wall and the onlookers there, whom he would love to shoot down. In the daily monotony, his buddies dream of jeans, coronation and Stones discs, while Michi has the pretty Miriam in mind. But she just fell in love with a swanky Wessi.

This comedy by Leander Haußmann with Alexander Scheer as Michael ‘Micha’ Ehrenreich, Alexander Beyer as Mario, Robert Stadlober as Wuschel, Teresa Weißbach as Miriam Sommer, Detlev Buck as ABV Obermeister Horkefeld and Katharina Thalbach as mother Ehrenreich promises delicious humor for 90 minutes, loving romance, demanding action and overwhelming tension.

Action-packed thriller: “Hunt for Red October” with Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin (8:15 pm on Kabel 1)

November 1984: The Soviet captain Marko Ramius gives his crew the order to head for the American east coast. Neither the Soviets nor the Americans know what Ramius is up to with the state-of-the-art nuclear submarine. Is he planning an attack on the USA, does he want to commit suicide or is he perhaps a defector? A merciless hunt for the submarine by both powers begins.









This John McTiernan thriller starring Sean Connery as Sea Captain Marko Ramius, Alec Baldwin as Dr. Jack Ryan, Scott Glenn as Commander Bart Mancuso, Sam Neill as Frigate Captain Vasili Borodin, James Earl Jones as Admiral James Greer and Joss Ackland as Ambassador Andrei Lysenko promises rousing action and gripping tension for 185 minutes.

Crime: “A bull sees red” with Michel Bouquet and Françoise Fabian (10:00 pm on Arte)

Inspector Favenin returns to the city from which he was transferred. In the meantime, local drug lord Tavernier has taken control of the city. When the nightclub owner Roger Dassa refuses to use his bar for Tavernier’s drug trafficking, he is murdered. The investigation is complicated, but the cunning inspector has his own method.

This thriller by Yves Boisset with Michel Bouquet as Inspector Favenin, Françoise Fabian as Hélène Dassa, Michel Constantin as Viletti, Bernard Fresson as Inspector Barnero, Théo Sarapo as Lupo and Rufus as Raymond Aulnay promises 95 minutes of entertainment.

Thriller: “Free Land” with Felix Kramer and Trystan Pütter (10:15 pm on ZDF)

In 1992 two sisters disappeared without a trace in a small Mecklenburg town. Two commissioners look for the missing people and make a terrible discovery. In the rural area they find the bodies of the two girls. In their interviews with the locals, they find out that some young women who allegedly had fled to the West have disappeared here in recent years. 1992 in East Germany. The vague hope of a bright future hovers over the country, but disappointment is growing on the ground of the facts.

This thriller by Christian Alvart with Felix Kramer as Markus Bach, Trystan Pütter as Patrick Stein, Nora von Waldstätten as Katharina Kraft, Benoît Hartmann as Richy Horn, Ludwig Simon as Charlie and Uwe Dag Berlin as Horst promises 120 minutes of entertainment.

Crime series: “Zorn” with Stephan Luca and Axel Ranisch (11:10 pm on MDR)

The body of the public prosecutor Meinolf Grünbein is found in the hall. It appears to be suicide, but the mode of death raises some questions. While Zorn and Schröder are investigating, Schröder is approached. As it turns out later, the fugitive driver is a criminal defense lawyer and, like the dead public prosecutor, was involved in a case involving the wealthy businessman Elias de Koop.

This crime series by Christoph Schnee with Stephan Luca as Zorn, Axel Ranisch as Schröder, Alice Dwyer as Frieda Borck, Katharina Nesytowa as Malina, Tonio Arango as Elias de Koop and Barnaby Metschurat as Jan Czernyk promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Humorous tragic comedy: “Tschick” with Tristan Göbel and Anand Batbileg (12:40 am on MDR)

Award-winning coming-of-age dramedy by Fatih Akins: 14-year-old Maik Klingenberg is growing up in pure luxury thanks to his wealthy parents. But the unpopular and lonely teenager can enjoy little about that. One day a new classmate named Tschick shows up and a friendship quickly develops between the two eccentrics. When Tschick stands in front of Maik’s door with a “borrowed” car, the two outsiders set off on the journey of a lifetime.

This tragic comedy by Fatih Akin with Tristan Göbel as Maik Klingenberg, Anand Batbileg as Andrej, Mercedes Müller as Isa Schmidt, Aniya Wendel as Tatjana Cosic, Alexander Scheer as juvenile judge and Anja Schneider as Maik’s mother promises delicious humor, rousing action, heartwarming for 85 minutes Romance, demanding plot, and terrifying tension.

