Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsThe 15-year-old has changed SO much
News

The 15-year-old has changed SO much

By Arjun Sethi
0
109




RTL>entertainment>

October 04, 2021 – 10:26 am clock

Shiloh Pitt: Does she want to be a girl now?

Children, how time goes by. You can tell that you are getting older, especially in the rapid development of celebrity kids. It should seem like yesterday that Hollywood star Angelina Jolie presented her little daughter Shiloh to the public for the first time. Back then, the girl’s cute pout, similar to that of his famous mom, caused a stir. In the years that followed, it was Shiloh’s androgynous look that hit the headlines. The latest pictures prove that the young blonde has not been on the screen for a long time: Shiloh is now 15 years old and just as tall as Angelina. The celebrity daughter seems to be slowly shedding her boyish look, at least that’s what the snapshot in our video suggests.




Out and about together – with a mask, of course

If Angelina Jolie hadn’t walked right next to her kids, the paparazzi would probably not have recognized the blonde girl in particular. On the one hand, this is due to the corona mask on his face and the completely changed hairstyle, but on the other hand to the rapid growth spurt that must have made it last. The celebrity offspring is actually 15-year-old Shiloh, who now looks like a real teenage girl.

As can be clearly seen in the photos, she has long since caught up with Mama Angelina in terms of size. Will it stay that way? After all, the actress is “only” 1.70 m tall, Shilo’s dad Brad Pitt is ten centimeters taller. Maybe she’ll catch up with him soon too. (lkr)

Interesting too


Previous articleHollywood’s prestige object: the new Academy Museum opens
Next article“Witcher” star Henry Cavill wants to be there – also as a villain · KINO.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv