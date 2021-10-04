That makes the Hollywood star wistful!

Jennifer Aniston back on “Friends”: That makes the Hollywood star sad!

05/28/2021 10:15 pm

Millions of fans have been waiting longingly for this comeback! The big TV special “Friends: The Reunion” grants an unprecedented look behind the scenes of the legendary US show.

“Friends” was a cult series from 1994 to 2004 – and even today the characters “Ross Geller”, “Rachel Green”, “Monica Geller”, “Chandler Bing”, “Joey Tribbiani” and “Phoebe Buffay” draw viewers all over the world under its spell.

Jennifer Aniston looks back wistfully

In the meantime, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston in particular has made a name for herself with films such as “Awkwardly in love”, “We are the Millers” or “… and then came Polly”. Nevertheless, the 52-year-old still looks nostalgically into the past and revealed in an interview that she watches “Friends” every now and then: “I don’t really watch TV, but when I’m lying on my sofa, zapping through the programs and ‘Friends’ happens to be playing, then I look at it wistfully. “









What is the attractive actress going through the head? In the interview she said with a big grin: “I always have to laugh. I think the series is funny. Even back then, when we were filming, we almost laughed each other out. Our fits of laughter were sometimes so bad that we had to stop shooting. “

Reunion episode on Sky-Ticket

It had a similar effect in the Reunion episode (since May 27th on Sky Ticket and via Sky Q as well as from May 29th on Sky One), in which the whole cast came together again for the first time after the end of the series. The chemistry seemed to be back right away – even if numerous tears were suppressed here and there. An emotional moment for which Jennifer Aniston is particularly grateful. The actress “Rachel” revealed: “I am so honored that I could be part of something so special and funny – and that for a whole 10 years. Who doesn’t like to laugh for 10 years? ” (RK)