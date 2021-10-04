Tania Blixen ǀ Old Nobel – Friday

“I am going to prove to you all that (Africa) is a white man’s country.” Lord Delamere

It is not the father who bears the family scepter as patriarch. The head of the generation ring is Adolph Wilhelm Dinesen (1807 – 1876) an “artillery major, commander of the Dinesen battery during the Schleswig-Holstein uprising 1848 – 51 and volunteer artillery captain in the French army in Algeria 1837”. Karen Christentze Dinesen’s grandfather outshines most of the clan. The younger brother Tommy also fights in unfamiliar ranks.

“(Karen) Blixen has one thing in common with her brother, who … volunteered on the British side of the Great War and was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest order of bravery in the Empire, for his service: She is not afraid at all before death.”

In 1913 she traveled as a bride with a dowry worth 3.4 million euros on a German steamer from Naples to Mombasa. On board, she seems conspicuous “in her forlornness. It takes up a certain amount of space, although its shape is rather slim. … Count Carl Gustaf Lewenhaupt describes her in his travel diary as ‘poor, lonely and malaria-sick since Italy’ ”.

The blatant disparity between social facts and appearance could be linked to a fashionable Malade term. Karen bounces on a seesaw with changing intentions and preferences. A Baron Goldschmidt-Rothschild, the adventurer and doctor Maximilian Zupitza and Wilhelm von Sweden, who will write a book about his African experiences: Wild African Animals I Have Known, will travel in their company. A friendship with Paul von Lettow-Vorbeck begins with the first class amusements.









“In the colony German South West Africa took (Lettow-Vorbeck) between 1904 and 1906 as first adjutant in the staff of the commander of the protection force Lothar von Trotha and as Company commander at the Genocide of the Herero and Nama part. “Wikipedia.

The protagonist in a genocidal campaign is the reserved and courteous knight of Pomeranian provenance.

At the destination, Karen marries a second cousin, Baron Bror Frederik von Blixen-Finecke (1886-1946). Ernest Hemingway writes about the Swedish aristocrat:

“The baron was not a man to be forgotten.”

“Bror was the toughest, most durable white hunter ever to snicker at the fanfare of safari or to shoot a charging buffalo between the eyes while debating whether his sundown drink would be gin or whiskey.” Beryl Markham

Hemingway took part in Blixen’s measure for the hero in The Brief Happy Life of Francis Macomber.

“In 1934 (the writer) traveled to Kenya on a safari organized by the big game hunters Baron Bror von Blixen-Finecke and Philip Percival (The Dean of Hunters) was directed. It is considered certain that Blixen-Finecke and Philip Percival together formed the model for the character of Robert Wilson. ”Source

Another figurehead of this genre is Charles Markham. Blixen used him to botanize for the British Museum of Natural History. The men crossed the Sahara from Kano to Algiers in sixteen days by truck. They lead safaris of outstanding personal size, for example with Edward Prince of Wales and Theodore Roosevelt. Another key figure among the heavy few super scouts is Karen’s lover Denys Finch Hatton.

In summary

She looks lions in the eye and sleeps under the Southern Cross. Above all, however, Karen Blixen and her husband are building a coffee plantation in the Nairobi highlands. The agricultural company is not based on any tradition. Everything is at the beginning. Nairobi was originally just a boggy tent camp stage on the edge of the British protectorate of Uganda. The camp gained importance in the course of a railway construction through the territory of the Maasai and Kikuyu. In 1899 the headquarters of Uganda Railways was built by critics Lunatic Line called.

Nairobi is the capital of British East Africa and the center of hunting tourism when Karen acclimates herself and begins to love Africa.

From the announcement