Sylvester Stallone with Schwarzenegger and Lundgren: Expendables class reunion in London – entertainment

Sylvester Stallone in “The Expendables 2” (2012). Photo: imago images / Mary Evans





Finally there is movement in the new film about the mercenary troop “The Expendables”. Franchise mastermind Sylvester Stallone met his “Expendables” colleagues Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dolph Lundgren in London.

On his Instagram account, Sylvester Stallone (75) keeps his fans up to date about his new projects at regular intervals. A few weeks ago he announced the imminent start of shooting “The Expendables 4”, and now he is giving an update on the long-awaited new film in his old-school action series.

He explains via Instagram that he is currently in London to work on the new “Expendables” film. However, the Post does not say whether Part 4 will actually be shot in London. It could also just be preliminary work. So far only filming in Bulgaria and Greece has been confirmed. The first three parts of the action franchise were also mainly created in Eastern Europe.









Expendables class reunion in London

In London, Stallone also met two “Expendables” colleagues. As the 75-year-old also shared on Instagram, he stopped by the “Arnie Classics”. Arnold Schwarzenegger (74) has been holding bodybuilding competitions under this brand since 1989.

While Schwarzenegger was only there via video switch, Dolph Lundgren (63) sat next to Stallone. The Swede has been confirmed as a performer for “Expendables 4” and was also part of the mercenary troops in the first three films. Schwarzenegger played in parts two and three, in part four his participation is not yet planned.

Sylvester Stallone should only play a supporting role in the new “Expendables”. The focus of the story should be Jason Stathams (54) character Lee Christmas. In any case, “A Christmas Story” is the working title of the new project.







In addition to Stallone, Lundgren and Statham, there is also Randy Couture (58) from the old warriors. Megan Fox (35), 50 Cent (46) and Tony Jaa (45) deliver fresh blood.