Sylvester Stallone brings back “Rocky” classics in a new version · KINO.de

The Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV” will not appear long after that and now a first trailer has appeared that will get the fans in the right mood.

Rocky 4 – The Fight of the Century

The first “Rocky” film laid the foundation for the successful and legendary series, which certainly did not culminate with “Rocky V”, which for many fans is the bad part of the saga. It is more like “Rocky IV” in which the boxer of the same name Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) meets Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), whose encounter was also dubbed the fight of the century. A while ago Sylvester Stallone announced that a Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV” should be released and now a trailer has been released that finally gives us a first look at the edited version:

The Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV” is only to be released in US cinemas on November 11, 2021, and the digital version will be available to fans only one day later, on November 12, 2021. It is not known whether the new version will also appear in cinemas in Germany. In addition, it is not clear on which platform or platforms the digital version will be seen.

These are the changes in the Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV”

The trailer already shows us new scenes that will be shown for the first time in the Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV”. According to Screen Rant, a total of 40 minutes of footage was added. In particular, the fight between Ivan Drago and Apollo should be supplemented by a few scenes and thus be significantly longer than in the original. However, something will also be missing in the new version. The notorious scene with Paulie’s robot, which irritated many viewers at the time, was removed.

In addition to the Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV”, other exciting projects from the “Rocky” universe await us. Sylvester Stallone confirmed in an interview that he is working on a prequel series that will take up what happened before the first “Rocky” movie. We also have “Creed III” ahead of us, but this time Sylvester Stallone doesn’t appear in it. At the November 23, 2022 The third part of the spin-off series is due to hit US cinemas. In order to bridge the waiting time, fans will soon be able to watch the Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV”.

