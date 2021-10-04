Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Sylvester Stallone: ​​Expendables class reunion in London

Sylvester Stallone in “The Expendables 2” (2012). (smi / spot)

Finally there is movement in the new film about the mercenary troop “The Expendables”. Franchise mastermind Sylvester Stallone met his “Expendables” colleagues Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dolph Lundgren in London.

On his Instagram account, Sylvester Stallone (75) keeps his fans up to date about his new projects at regular intervals. A few weeks ago he announced the imminent start of shooting for “The Expendables 4”, and now he is giving an update on the long-awaited new film in his old-school action series.

He explains via Instagram that he is currently in London to work on the new “Expendables” film. However, the Post does not say whether Part 4 will actually be shot in London. It could also just be preliminary work. So far only filming in Bulgaria and Greece has been confirmed. The first three parts of the action franchise were also mainly created in Eastern Europe.

