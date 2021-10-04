Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsSylvester Stallone: ​​Expendables class reunion in London
News

Sylvester Stallone: ​​Expendables class reunion in London

By Vimal Kumar
0
38




He explains via Instagram that he is currently in London to work on the new “Expendables” film. However, the Post does not say whether Part 4 will actually be shot in London. It could also just be preliminary work. So far only filming in Bulgaria and Greece has been confirmed. The first three parts of the action franchise were also mainly created in Eastern Europe.

Expendables class reunion in London

In London, Stallone also met two “Expendables” colleagues. As the 75-year-old also shared on Instagram, he stopped by the “Arnie Classics”. Arnold Schwarzenegger (74) has been holding bodybuilding competitions under this brand since 1989.




While Schwarzenegger was only there via video switch, Dolph Lundgren (63) sat next to Stallone. The Swede has been confirmed as a performer for “Expendables 4” and was also part of the mercenary troop in the first three films. Schwarzenegger played in parts two and three, in part four his participation is not yet planned.

Sylvester Stallone should only play a minor role in the new “Expendables”. The focus of the story should be Jason Stathams (54) character Lee Christmas. In any case, “A Christmas Story” is the working title of the new project.

In addition to Stallone, Lundgren and Statham, there is also Randy Couture (58) from the old warriors. Megan Fox (35), 50 Cent (46) and Tony Jaa (45) deliver fresh blood.

spot on news


Previous articleToday on Sky Ticket: I know what you did last summer
Next article“German Forrest Gump” in Mexico shortly before triathlon circumnavigation of the world
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv