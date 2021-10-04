Russians want to forestall Tom Cruise and Hollywood

In contrast to Russian filmmakers, Tom Cruise initially has to be content with shooting on earth. Getty Images

On Tuesday, Russia will send a director and an actress into space. Their mission: shoot the first real space film and use it to forestall Tom Cruise.

If everything goes according to plan, the shooting of what is probably the most spectacular feature film of all time will begin on Tuesday 5th October. Leading actress Julija Peressild will then, in contrast to George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Bruce Willis or other Hollywood greats, be able to say that she really was where her film takes place: in space.

The Soyuz MS-19 is scheduled to take off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan at 10:55 a.m. Swiss time on Tuesday and fly to the International Space Station. In addition to Peressild, the director of “The Challenge”, Klim Schipenko, and the experienced cosmonaut Anton Schkaplerow are also on board. There will then be almost two weeks for filming before the filmmakers return to earth.

Hollywood is late

A movie in real space and not before Blue and Green screens shooting has long been a Hollywood dream. Director Doug Liman (“The Bourne Identity”, “Edge of Tomorrow”) and superstar Tom Cruise have such ambitions, current plans include a launch on a SpaceX spaceship in the coming year.

But the Russian space agency Roscosmos will in all likelihood get ahead of the Americans. Peressild and Schipenko have been training hard over the past few months in order to get through shooting the film under unfamiliar conditions. The real cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Nowizki, who are already on the ISS, are to take on further roles in the film.









Actress Julija Peressild, cosmonaut Anton Schkaplerow (center) and director Klim Schipenko (right) are ready to shoot. Keystone

The story of “The Challenge” is quickly told: A cosmonaut falls seriously ill on the station, and returning to Earth would kill him. His only salvation: a heart operation in space. A renowned heart surgeon (Peressild), who also has to raise a teenage daughter, is supposed to travel to the ISS without prior space experience and save the cosmonaut’s life.

Promotion of space tourism

Even if the script is probably not Oscar-worthy, the film is sure to attract attention. With it, Roskosmos wants to attract wealthy space tourists again. Since the USA will soon no longer have to rent seats for its astronauts on the Soyuz ferries, new sources of income are in demand. In the past, the Russian space program was the only way for solvent amateur astronauts to get into space.

But now there are alternatives by the private US companies SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, which have a slightly higher coolness factor with their sleek space shuttles than Roskosmos with their Soviet aesthetics. But if a spectacular feature film is made under your leadership, there is hardly a better advertisement for the Russian space program.