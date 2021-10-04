Russell Brand speaks for the first time about marriage with Katy Perry

02/05/2021 9:56 am

Russell Brand tried to save his marriage to Katy Perry. The British comedian married the American pop princess in a traditional Hindu ceremony near the Ranthambhore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India in October 2010.

At the time, the couple had only been together for about a year and quickly realized that the marriage had been a hasty decision after all. After just 14 months of marriage, Russell Brand and Katy Perry announced their divorce in December 2011.









He fought for the relationship

Nevertheless, the actor does not want to be said that he did not fight for love. Although their relationship ultimately failed, the 45-year-old insists that he did everything in his power to make the marriage work, and insists that even today he only has positive feelings for his ex-wife.

When answering questions on TikTok as part of #LearnOnTikTok LIVE, he said, “I’ve really tried in this relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her. “

They now have children

Katy once revealed that conflicting career plans and her desire to have children led to the end of the marriage. Meanwhile, both Russell and Katy happily forgive each other. Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom only became parents to a daughter in the summer, and Russell is now a father as well.