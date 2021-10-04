ProSieben MAXX shows “Astra Lost in Space” as a TV premiere – Anime2You

The free TV broadcaster ProSieben MAXX announced today that it has secured the series “Astra Lost in Space” (Japanese: “Kanata no Astra”) and will broadcast it as a German TV premiere.

Anime on free TV from November

As a result, “Astra Lost in Space” can be seen from November 4, 2021 every Friday from around 10 p.m. with German synchronization as part of the Anime Night. As usual, three episodes will be broadcast each week in a row. These can then be streamed free of charge in the media library for a limited time.

The twelve-part anime adaptation of the manga of the same name by Kenta Shinohara was created under the direction of Masaomi Andou (“Scum’s Wish”) in the Lerche studio. Yuusuke Shibata acted as assistant director, while Norimitsu Kaihou (“Akudama Drive”) wrote the script.









The sci-fi adventure series was broadcast on Japanese television in the 2019 summer season and published in Germany with German and Japanese voice output of LEONINE Anime on DVD and Blu-ray. There is currently no legal streaming option.

Trailer:

Plot:

It’s the first day of Planet Camp, and Aries Spring couldn’t be more excited! Together with eight other strangers, she sets off on a week-long excursion to the planet McPa. But shortly after their arrival, a mysterious sphere appears, which transports them into the depths of space, where they find an empty, floating spaceship …

