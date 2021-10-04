Political Correctness – Can a Non-Italian Speak Super Mario?

– Can a non-Italian speak Super Mario? Chris Pratt, an actor without an Italian background, is said to be the voice of the video game character in the planned film adaptation. Now there is excitement. Alexandra Kedves

Mario, the happy “Italian” in the mushroom kingdom, goes to the film. Photo: PD







He wears a boiler suit, red cap, white gloves, black mustache – and an Italian accent. His “It’s-a–me, Mario! ” and his «Wuuhuu!», spoken by the American Charles Martinet, will forever belong to the unmistakable sound of this indestructible computer game universe.

Launched in 1985 by the Japanese company Nintendo, the games revolving around Mario have become a global hit; Over 40 million Super Mario Bros. games were made worldwide already sold – the various Offshoot-Games not included.

The little man regularly saves the young princess of the mushroom kingdom, which is inhabited by mushroom people, from evil machinations. Now he should too in the animationsfilm, planned for the end of 2022, tU.N. Recently was the Voices-Cast known given: the Leading roles sprake Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess and Charlie Day as Mario’s twin brother Luigi. So – and now it comes – no Italians or ItaliansInside!