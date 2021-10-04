Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Pidax releases Michael Mann’s “Duell am Missouri” and “Thief – Der loner” again on Blu-ray

By Vimal Kumar
04/10/2021

Pidax will be Arthur Penns on 01/21/2022 “Duel on the Missouri – The Missouri Breaks“(USA 1976) on Blu-ray in a keep case with a reversible cover. The western starring Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson was already released by Filmconfect Home Entertainment in FuturePak and as Mediabook edition. The upcoming release will also be released without bonus material and with German sound in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. On 01/28 follows “Thief – The loner“(USA 1981) in the theatrical version and as director’s cut on Blu-ray with German DTS-HD master audio soundtrack as well as picture gallery, trailer and audio commentary by director Michael Mann and leading actor James Caan as standard edition. The film is from OFDb Filmworks previously as “5-Disc Ultimate Edition“and published in the Keep Case. (sw)

From January 21, 2022 on Blu-ray Disc:


From January 28, 2022 on Blu-ray Disc:


Already released on Blu-ray Disc:


CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

