Pandora Papers: This is how the rich and famous park their millions – people

The rich are also rich in money opportunities.

The so-called “Pandora Papers” cause a stir in the world of makers, decision-makers, celebrities and the rich.

BECAUSE: The data released on Monday shows how celebrities like u. Ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair (68) or pop star Shakira (44) invest their millions in tax oases worldwide in a tax-saving manner.

These tricks don’t have to be illegal! But the “Pandora Papers” (name comes from the “Pandora’s box” from Greek mythology, which brings calamity to the world) also take a look at the enormous secret flows of money in the world.

Clean Business? Queen Elizabeth II (95) and her Crown EstatePhoto: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS



The Queen (95) also appears in the “Pandora Papers” – as a customer. Reason: The family of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev (59, in office since 2003) is said to have acquired real estate worth 470 million euros through letterbox companies in the Virgin Islands over the past 15 years. These were resold at a profit. Completely legal.

One customer: the Crown Estate, the queen’s crown property. This bought a property in London for 78.5 million euros.

Autocrat: Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev (59)Photo: HANDOUT / AFP



The secret patron?

Love buying in Monaco …

In the “papers” there could be references to a secret love of the Russian President Vladimir Putin (68)! It’s about Svetlana Krivonogikh (46). A cleaner who became a millionaire in 2000 through an anonymous patron.





Vladimir Putin is said to have a daughter with KrivonogikhPhoto: Alexei Druzhinin / dpa







How did Krivonogikh get a luxury apartment in a prime location in Monaco in 2003 (price: 3.4 million euros)?Photo: Getty Images



Curious: Krivonogikh bought an apartment in Monaco in 2003 for 3.4 million euros through an offshore company that is close to Putin. The purchase came just a few weeks after the birth of Krivonogikh’s daughter Luiza Rozova (now 18)! According to the documents, her middle name is “Vladimirovna” (German: “daughter of Vladimir”).

A Kremlin spokesman rejected the report. Mother and daughter do not comment.

The villa kings

They collect luxury real estate!

Abdullah II bin al-Hussein (59) and wife Rania of Jordan (51) are the glamorous couple from the Middle East. The country’s economy is only running on billions in loans from abroad.

Now it comes out that Abdullah bought 14 luxury properties abroad for over 100 million euros. All through letter box companies located in the British Virgin Islands.





Big appearance for lovers: Abdullah II bin al-Hussein of Jordan (59) and his wife Rania (51). He has ruled the kingdom since 1999Photo: Getty Images



A gem: a property in Malibu, California with a view over the Point Dume Cliffs (photo above). Stars like Julia Roberts (53) live in the vicinity of the 150,000 square meter property.









According to a spokesman for the king, the information in the “Pandora Papers” is said to be out of date or incorrect.

These stars are also in the Pandora Papers





Former Prime Minister Tony Blair (68) acquired a company in the Virgin Islands in 2017 that had previously bought a house in London for 7.5 million euros. He legally saved 365,000 euros in real estate transfer taxPhoto: picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com







Ex- “Beatles” drummer Ringo Starr (81) has two companies in the Bahamas. He bought real estate in the United States through herPhoto: picture alliance / AP Images







Shakira (44) has three companies in the Virgin Islands. She founded this despite the fact that the tax authorities were investigating herPhoto: Getty Images







Pop legend Elton John (74) has several mailbox companies in the Virgin Islands. His husband David Furnish (58) runs itPhoto: Rob Grabowski / dpa

