Now actress Amanda Bynes is supposed to be freed

A few days ago the time had finally come: the court officially decided that Britney Spears’ father will be deposed as guardian after 13 years. A great success – not only for the pop singer herself, but also for the supporters of the #FreeBritney movement.

# FreeBritney supporters want to help Amanda Bynes

For years they have been fighting for the 39-year-old to finally be able to live independently and Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart also emphasized after the verdict that the movement played an important role in the fact that this decision has now been reached. Now those involved want to help the next star!

It’s about Amanda Byneswhich became known, among other things, through films such as “What girls want” and “Easy to have”. Like Britney Spears, the actress became famous as a teenager and had health problems afterwards.

Her mother’s guardianship since hospital stay

In 2013, she was admitted to a clinic after setting a fire in a neighbor's garden. After that, her parents applied the guardianship of her daughter and mother was set up as a temporary guardian. She caused a stir in 2014 after tweeting her father in a series of tweets accused of sexual abuse would have.









A little later, the actress announced that she suffered from bipolar disorder and manic depression. She also made her drug past public in a 2018 interview. Amanda Bynes has hardly been seen in public for several years.

# FreeBritney Movement Wants to End Guardianship for Amanda Bynes

Her mother’s guardianship was recently extended to 2023. However, Amanda Bynes has more freedom than Britney Spears, for example, she can determine her own wealth. In addition, it is not clear how the Hollywood star feels about her guardianship.

The #FreeBritney supporters want to take on the case, however, how Megan Radford, one of the movement's organizers, told TMZ. Once Britney regained her complete freedom she will "definitely" help Amanda Bynes and work for an end to guardianship, Radford said.