“No Time to Die”: New James Bond film celebrates record numbers

The new James Bond film “No Time to Die” (English original title: “No Time to Die”) is Daniel Craig’s departure from his role as the legendary British secret agent. The grand finale turned out to be a mega-success for Craig and broke several records at the same time. (Also read: Interview with Daniel Craig – “I hope Bond has changed a lot while I was part of him”)

“No time to die”: That’s how much the film has made at the box office so far

As reported by the US industry journal “The Hollywood Reporter”, the film has grossed around 119.1 million dollars (the equivalent of around 102.6 million euros) since its launch on September 30, 2021 – even though the film has so far not been in the USA started in China.

From the US point of view, the release abroad is an “overseas launch”. In this regard, “No Time to Die” sets a record: It is the first Hollywood production since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic , 1 million euros).









Details on the theatrical release of “No Time to Die”

“No Time to Die” was launched in 59 markets so far. In Great Britain and Ireland alone, the film grossed over 11.4 million dollars (9.8 million euros) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. “No Time to Die” celebrated the best opening weekend of a James Bond film ever in a total of 24 countries. These include Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Sweden, Italy and Hong Kong.

In addition, “No Time to Die” is the most successful cinema release in the corona pandemic in 21 countries – including the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark and Norway. The film will hit theaters in North America on October 8, 2021. (Also interesting: James Bond or Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt – who is the better agent?)

That’s what the sales manager at Universal International says

Universal International’s head of sales, Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, is delighted with this success. “It was a great team effort from everyone. The filmmakers delivered an outstanding film and we are very proud to have contributed to this result together with MGM and EON.” It is “very gratifying to see that the film achieved such success during the pandemic,” said Kwan Vandenberg.