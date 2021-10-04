Nico Rosberg supports Paul McCartney in the “Meat Free Monday” campaign: daily ticket

Formula 1 world champion and sustainability entrepreneur Nico Rosberg has teamed up with Paul McCartney and his daughters Mary and Stella to support the family’s “Meat Free Monday” campaign. Paul and Nico celebrate the campaign’s successes to date in a video and invite their fans to take part. Building on his commitment to more sustainability, Rosberg joins the campaign together with twelve of his partners and allied companies – including the Boston Consulting Group in Germany & Austria, Sunreef Yachts, Lilium, Volocopter, Yello, Planetly, Nu Company, Vay, Greentech Festival , Green Window Agency and Rosberg X Racing. From now on, each of the companies will educate its employees, customers and supporters about the benefits of reducing global meat consumption and encourage participation in the Meat Free Monday initiative.

“One day a week can make a big difference”, a non-profit campaign, was launched by the McCartney family in 2009 to raise awareness of the environmental impact of animal husbandry and industrial fishing. Other supporters of the campaign include sports, film and music celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom, Alec Baldwin, Rita Wilson, Ellie Goulding and Ringo Starr.





Rosberg’s focus as a supporter of Meat Free Monday will be to motivate cooperation partners and companies from his portfolio to take over the campaign with their employees, as well as to spread the message to his millions of followers via his own social media channels. Rosberg is involved in a number of sustainability-oriented projects and companies.

Paul McCartney said in his video message to Nico Rosberg: “I would like to thank you very much for your commitment to Meat Free Monday. Thanks also to all the other companies that are also involved. As you know, it is a campaign that we’ve been performing for a few years – me and my daughters Mary and Stella. We want to encourage people not to eat meat for at least one day a week. Thank you to you and for everything you do for the environment – I guess that really. “ Rosberg commented: “I am delighted to be joining the Meat Free Monday initiative with the McCartney family. When you started this campaign in 2009, you were the rest of the world in your understanding of the need to reduce meat and fish consumption. Now – in 2021 – I’m excited to see that this topic has gained so much attention, but the statistics are still terrifying and the amount of meat consumed around the world is just too much, so I’m excited to join this initiative and do everything in my power to encourage companies I work with and people around me to adopt this as part of their lifestyle. “

