Nico Rosberg and Paul McCartney jointly promote less meat consumption

The fight against global warming has long been one of the heart issues of ex-Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Now the 36-year-old, who is currently one of the investors in the founding show “Die Höhle der Löwen” (Vox), has taken another step towards an environmentally conscious life: from now on, he supports the Beatles’ “Meat Free Monday” campaign -Legend Paul McCartney and his daughters Mary and Stella once founded. McCartney welcomes the newcomer in a short video. Rosberg, in turn, explains his personal motivation for consuming less meat.

“I am proud to be part of the initiative,” says Rosberg in the approximately two-minute clip on Instagram. “Livestock production causes 703 million tons of emissions every year. That is seven percent more than in the entire transport sector! ”By reducing meat consumption, he primarily wants to do something for his health. After all, abstaining from meat is the ideal way to reduce the intake of saturated fats. He also hopes that his commitment will contribute to more climate protection and general animal welfare.









One meat free day a week

“#MeatFreeMonday encourages people to take a personal step and not eat meat at least one day a week,” explains Rosberg in the description of the video. “Together we can all make a difference, and I would be delighted to have your support. So I’m very proud to inspire my own companies and anchor partners to join this initiative and encourage people around us to adopt this diet as part of their lifestyle. “

Among others, Boston Consulting Group in Germany & Austria, Sunreef Yachts, Lilium, Volocopter, Yello, Planetly, Nu Company, Vay, GREENTECH FESTIVAL, GREEN WINDOW AGENCY and Rosberg X Racing participated in the action. In the coming weeks, the companies want to educate their employees, but also their customers, about the advantages of reducing meat consumption.

Orlando Bloom, Tom Hanks and Ringo Starr are also on board

Rosberg’s commitment receives a lot of praise online: “Well done. I try to have two meat-free days a week, ”comments one person. Another user reports on his personal experience: “I switched to a plant-based diet over four years ago at the age of 59 and have never looked back.”

The Meat Free Monday campaign was initiated in 2009 by Paul McCartney and his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney. In addition to Rosberg, other celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and the former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr are among the supporters.