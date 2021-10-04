New to Sky: “Young Rock” is now starting on Sky Comedy

YOUNG ROCK October 04, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. “Young Rock” starts today at Sky Comedy. In the comedy series you look back on his childhood and youth together with actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Young Rock (Source: NBC / tmdb.org)

The “Young Rock” series will premiere on October 4, 2021 at 8:15 pm in a double episode on the pay TV channel Sky Comedy.

The humorous series comprises a total of 11 episodes. The full season is available on Sky Ticket, Sky Go and Sky Q.

In the episodes you will be presented with the past and career of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The brand new series “Young Rock” is now one of the Sky novelties in October. The comedy series will be from October 4, 2021 broadcast at Sky Comedy and comprises a total of 11 episodes. Here, together with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself, the childhood and adolescence of the actor and former wrestler is examined in more detail.

The first season of the new comedy sitcom “Young Rock” portrays the various stages in the life of actor and wrestler Dwayne Johnson. Here his childhood, his youth and his beginnings as a wrestler are shown in particular, and his college experiences are also highlighted.









At the same time, however, we are also jumping into the future, because in another storyline you see Johnson playing himself in 2032. Here he wants to run for the office of President of the United States and looks back on his eventful life in an interview.

See “Young Rock” with a cheap Sky Ticket entertainment deal or entertainment and cinema deal



Do you want “Young Rock“Stream at Sky, a subscription to the Sky Ticket Entertainment, which costs 7.49 euros in the first month. After the trial month, the ticket will cost you 9.99 euros. It can be canceled at any time and can be streamed on two devices at the same time.

Or you choose that Sky Ticket Entertainment and Cinema-Offer. In addition to the latest series, this also contains current blockbusters and film highlights. The combined ticket costs the first month 9.99 euros instead of 14.99 euros.

You can find out from us which Sky offers you can expect from the pay-TV provider this month.

Rate Young Rock genre comedy First broadcast 02/16/2021 First broadcast in Germany 07/01/2021 Homepage nbc.com Other sources network NBC production Universal Television, Seven Bucks Productions, Matchbox Pictures, Fierce Baby Productions Seasons