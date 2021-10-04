New song with Selena Gomez

Did you know already… Loser of the day

Coldplay release a joint song with Selena Gomez.

The fans’ ears pricked up immediately: As the newspaper ‘The Sun’ reports, a collaboration between the pop-rock band around frontman Christ Martin and the US singer will soon be on the market. “Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena, so it is a dream come true that she finally sings on a Coldplay record,” said an insider. “He wrote a wonderful ballad for her, which they recorded together in April.” The title of the track is also already known: ‘Let Somebody Go’ is the name of the said song, which was released before the new Coldplay album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ should appear. The record release date is October 15th.

But that’s not all: Apparently the musicians are also planning a “special live performance” that will take place in mid-October. The ‘Fix You’ band hope to benefit from Selena’s popularity among the younger generation with this song. “It’s incredibly popular with young people, so the group hopes this type of collaboration will help them attract the next generation of fans.”

