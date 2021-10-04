Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsNew song with Selena Gomez
News

New song with Selena Gomez

By Arjun Sethi
0
75




Did you know already…

Loser of the day

Coldplay release a joint song with Selena Gomez.
The fans’ ears pricked up immediately: As the newspaper ‘The Sun’ reports, a collaboration between the pop-rock band around frontman Christ Martin and the US singer will soon be on the market. “Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena, so it is a dream come true that she finally sings on a Coldplay record,” said an insider. “He wrote a wonderful ballad for her, which they recorded together in April.” The title of the track is also already known: ‘Let Somebody Go’ is the name of the said song, which was released before the new Coldplay album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ should appear. The record release date is October 15th.

But that’s not all: Apparently the musicians are also planning a “special live performance” that will take place in mid-October. The ‘Fix You’ band hope to benefit from Selena’s popularity among the younger generation with this song. “It’s incredibly popular with young people, so the group hopes this type of collaboration will help them attract the next generation of fans.”

Photo: Bang Showbiz




You will also be interested in that

Prince William: Serious words on the climate crisis

Professor Green is engaged!

Sophia Bush is enjoying her engagement to the full



Previous articleNico Rosberg supports Paul McCartney in the “Meat Free Monday” campaign: daily ticket
Next articleTania Blixen ǀ Old Nobel – Friday
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv