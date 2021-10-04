New Blood: Cool posters for the Revival season

Only one month separates us from the Dexter revival on Showtime, which continues the serial killer series with a ninth season. In addition to the trailers, there are now two new posters including a prominent horror reference …

The Dexter Revival “Dexter: New Blood“Aka Season nine airs on Showtime on November 7th, as we recently remembered by two brand new posters. Of course, you can see the posterboy Michael C. Hall in the title role, who swapped the sunny Miami of the original series for a much more wintry setting in the state of New York.

The two poster motifs were released on time for the 15th series anniversary, which was held last Friday. The first “DexterThe episode started on October 1, 2006 on Showtime’s program. You can read the tagline “Long time no spree” instead of “Long time no see” (Long time no see) – Spree as in killing spree, so rampage. Above all, the motif with the close-up is very reminiscent of the last moments from Stanley Kubrick’s horror film “The Shining“In which Jack Nicholson tries as if possessed by evil spirits to kill his family and comes to an icy end.









In the 2013 series finale (Remember the Monsters?), The last time we saw the professional blood trail analyst and hobby killer escape to Oregon as a bearded lumberjack to avoid prosecution. In the meantime he has built up a new identity as Jim Lindsay in the quiet village of Iron Lake, where the disappearance of children gives him the idea to sharpen the knives again to take those responsible out of the traffic. His sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) appears to him instead of his father, who also did not survive the last chapter of the original series and warns him about herself. Is he really a “evolved monster“As he claims, or just a serial killer with a personal moral code? But then suddenly his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) is standing on the mat …

Official trailer for the “Dexter“-Revival:

Series poster I: