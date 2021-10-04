Mask of normality – head villain with an innocent expression: Christoph Waltz turns 65

Vienna / Los Angeles (dpa) – As a film villain you can smile like Jack Nicholson in “Batman” or put on a dangerous look like Anthony Hopkins in “The Silence of the Lambs”. With Christoph Waltz, on the other hand, the abyss lurks behind the mask of normality.

With this access, the Vienna-born actor has made it into the Olympus of film villains: Now he can be seen again as Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the new James Bond film “No Time to Die”. The two-time Oscar winner will be 65 years old on Monday (October 4th).

In order to portray a Nazi, for example, Waltz adopts his character’s point of view instead of thinking about how to play it as evil as possible. “Ask a villain if he feels like a villain. Why should he?” Said Waltz a few years ago in an interview with the conductor Daniel Barenboim. “The fact that he doesn’t know the difference is what makes him a bad guy.”

Later breakthrough

After decades in the German television business, Waltz only made his international breakthrough in 2009 as an SS officer in “Inglourious Basterds” (intentional misspelling of this film title).

Until the last minute he was looking for an actor for this central role, but found no one, said director Quentin Tarantino recently in a podcast. Then Waltz, unknown to him, came to the audition. “My jaw dropped,” Tarantino recalled. In order to trigger this shock effect with the other actors like Brad Pitt and Diane Kruger, Waltz was not allowed to rehearse with the Hollywood stars before shooting.

Waltz won Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for “Inglourious Basterds” and the Tarantino Western “Django Unchained” that followed. In both films he stood out as an urbane actor with intellect and wit. All of this runs in the family, so to speak. His maternal grandparents were a popular actress at the Vienna Burgtheater and a psychoanalyst. The family’s guests included Sigmund Freud and Albert Einstein, says Christoph Waltz’s mother Elisabeth Waltz-Urbancic in her memoir.









The mother worked as a costume designer and set designer. Her husband Johannes Waltz, also a stage designer, died at the age of 41. Christoph was only seven years old at the time. He grew up with his grandparents in Vienna with two brothers and a sister, while his mother continued to work in Munich and commute to the Austrian capital on weekends.

After graduating from high school, Waltz studied acting at the Max Reinhardt Seminar and the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York. In the 1970s his career began as a well-booked actor in TV and film productions, including an appearance as a budding investigator in a Viennese “crime scene”. As the unfortunate pop star in “You Are Not Alone – The Roy Black Story”, Waltz received television awards in the mid-1990s. However, Waltz was not satisfied with his life in the German-speaking world of TV. When his mother asked about his work, he just said, “Don’t ask me,” she says in her autobiography.

Nasty characters from real life too

The Tarantino films and Oscars opened the doors to Hollywood for Waltz. In addition to villains, he again and again embodied blenders and liars from real life: In Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes” he portrayed Walter Keane, who passed off his wife’s paintings as his own. And in the self-staged “Georgetown” Waltz played a German who swindled his way through Washington from the 1990s.

But Waltz is most convincing when he frees himself from role stereotypes. At the side of Matt Damon in “Downsizing” he was a sleazy and good-humored businessman. His most recent works include the science fiction film “Alita: Battle Angel” by Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron (“Titanic”, “Avatar”), in which Waltz plays the doctor and worried foster father of a cyborg girl. Apart from Hollywood, Waltz has staged two operas. His “Fidelio” took place in Vienna in 2020 only on television and without an audience.

Waltz, who has three grown children from his first marriage and a daughter from his second marriage, protects his private life from the public in Los Angeles and Berlin. His spokeswoman only learned that Waltz will not attend the London premiere of the new Bond film because he is currently in front of the camera in the USA for the second season of the action series “A Most Dangerous Game” – as morally dodgy Businessman arranging manhunts.