Tuesday, October 5, 2021
“Lost so much blood”

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B spoke on Instagram about the difficult birth of her son. She also criticized rumors about her after-baby body.

On September 4, rapper Cardi B gave birth to her second child. But the birth of her son was anything but easy. In an Instagram story, the 28-year-old spoke about struggling with complications.

Cardi B had a “crazy” birth

As “Page Six” reports, the singer revealed shocking details about her difficult birth on Instagram. According to this, Cardi B should have had complications during delivery and lost “a lot of blood” as a result. “I’ll tell you all the details of my crazy birth one day,” the musician promised.




Cardi B on after-baby body: “Take your time!”

But the rapper not only spoke about the serious complications, but also denounced rumors that she had plastic surgery performed after her birth.

“Everyone says: ‘Cardi, you are so crisp, what have you done, a liposuction, a tummy tuck?'”, Said the 28-year-old in her story. “You can’t have an operation after giving birth – especially not me because I’ve lost so much blood.”

Cardi B still feels a little uncomfortable in her new body and has therefore perfected a few poses to hide her “sagging skin” and her “big belly”. However, she advises her followers to “take the time” to get back in shape after pregnancy.

The musician is married to the rapper Offset and has a three-year-old daughter named Kulture with him. Her son’s name is not yet known.


