Cardi B spoke on Instagram about the difficult birth of her son. She also criticized rumors about her after-baby body.

On September 4, rapper Cardi B gave birth to her second child. But the birth of her son was anything but easy. In an Instagram story, the 28-year-old spoke about struggling with complications.

Chosen for you





Cardi B had a “crazy” birth As “Page Six” reports, the singer revealed shocking details about her difficult birth on Instagram. According to this, Cardi B should have had complications during delivery and lost “a lot of blood” as a result. “I’ll tell you all the details of my crazy birth one day,” the musician promised.







Chosen for you





Cardi B on after-baby body: “Take your time!” But the rapper not only spoke about the serious complications, but also denounced rumors that she had plastic surgery performed after her birth. “Everyone says: ‘Cardi, you are so crisp, what have you done, a liposuction, a tummy tuck?'”, Said the 28-year-old in her story. “You can’t have an operation after giving birth – especially not me because I’ve lost so much blood.”