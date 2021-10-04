“Locked Down”: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor are planning a big robbery

It was announced back in September of last year: “Locked Down” is getting its first trailer. “Deadline” described the film as a mixture of “heist movie / romantic comedy against the background of the pandemic lockdown”.









“Peaky Blinders” author Stephen Knight not only combines two genres in his film. The gathering of the DC and Marvel stars is also easy to see. Anne Hathaway previously played “Catwoman”, while Chiwetel Ejiofor was the villain on “Doctor Strange”. In addition to them, however, there are other Hollywood greats such as Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Lucy Boynton and Mindy Kaling.

Hathaway (Linda) and Ejiofor (Paxton) play a British couple who decide to break up shortly before the national lockdown – without the knowledge of the impending lockdown, of course.

The trailer shows the struggle of their coexistence after the relationship has ended and in the next moment swings into a lucrative robbery. This makes the separated couple move back together again.

“Locked Down” was filmed on location in Great Britain in September and October of last year. In an interview with “People”, Hathaway explains how scary it was for her to take off her mask every day and praised the crew for their job: “That’s why I really appreciated how committed the crew was to keeping their masks on – even if we were filmed in hot rooms and they wore heavy camera and lighting equipment, they were always, always masked ”.

“Locked Down” starts next week (January 14th) on the US streaming service “HBO Max”. It remains to be seen when the film will premiere in Germany.