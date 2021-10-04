Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNews"Locked Down": Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor are planning a big robbery
News

“Locked Down”: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor are planning a big robbery

By Arjun Sethi
0
91





Hathaway and Ejiofor for “Locked-Down”, 2021

Photo: HBO Max, Warner Bros. Ent .. All rights reserved.

It was announced back in September of last year: “Locked Down” is getting its first trailer. “Deadline” described the film as a mixture of “heist movie / romantic comedy against the background of the pandemic lockdown”.




“Peaky Blinders” author Stephen Knight not only combines two genres in his film. The gathering of the DC and Marvel stars is also easy to see. Anne Hathaway previously played “Catwoman”, while Chiwetel Ejiofor was the villain on “Doctor Strange”. In addition to them, however, there are other Hollywood greats such as Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Lucy Boynton and Mindy Kaling.

Hathaway (Linda) and Ejiofor (Paxton) play a British couple who decide to break up shortly before the national lockdown – without the knowledge of the impending lockdown, of course.

The trailer shows the struggle of their coexistence after the relationship has ended and in the next moment swings into a lucrative robbery. This makes the separated couple move back together again.

“Locked Down” was filmed on location in Great Britain in September and October of last year. In an interview with “People”, Hathaway explains how scary it was for her to take off her mask every day and praised the crew for their job: “That’s why I really appreciated how committed the crew was to keeping their masks on – even if we were filmed in hot rooms and they wore heavy camera and lighting equipment, they were always, always masked ”.

“Locked Down” starts next week (January 14th) on the US streaming service “HBO Max”. It remains to be seen when the film will premiere in Germany.


Previous articleNew to Sky: “Young Rock” is now starting on Sky Comedy
Next articleCyberpunk 2077 announces a ban on sex with Keanu Reeves
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv