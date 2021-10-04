Kourtney Kardashian reveals the real reason for love-out

What pulled Kourt and Scott apart?

The popular reality TV show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is coming to an end after 14 seasons. After the last episode, there will be a reunion episode with Kim Kardashian and her family clan for the fans. A first trailer shows Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian (42) and her ex-partner Scott Disick (38) in a serious talk. After all these years, the triple mom finally reveals the real deal breaker that led to the separation to the fans there.

Kourtney on Breaking Up with Scott: “Substance Abuse Was the Dealbreaker”

For almost a decade, Kourtney and Scott were a couple, but in 2015 they separated for good. Fans are now learning the real reason why Kourtney had to give up their relationship at the time despite having three children.

“Do you think your relationship might have been different if you hadn’t shared so much of it?” asks host Andy Cohen (53) Kourtney in the reunion episode. To which Kourtney replies, “Probably, but I think the substance abuse was the deal breaker” – referring to Scott’s previous alcohol and drug problems.







Scott went into rehab twice in 2015, and received treatment again in 2020. “I was pretty irresponsible,” Scott admits at this point.

Kourtney and Travis – what does Scott think about that?

Host Andy Cohen also asks Scott about Kourtney’s new relationship with “Blink 182” drummer Travis Barker. “So, do Kourtney and Travis have your blessing?” He wants to know. However, an answer is not shown in the clip. The fans will have to watch that in the complete Reunion episode, which will be shown on June 17th in the USA.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on TVNOW