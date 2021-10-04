Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian is relaxing by the pool with Travis' daughters

By Arjun Sethi
Kourtney Kardashian (42) apparently gets along well with her boyfriend’s children. The entrepreneur and Travis Barker (45) have been in seventh heaven since February. Recently there has even been speculation that the Blink 182 drummer will soon want to ask for the hand of his loved one. After all, things seem to be going very well between his girlfriend and his children. Relaxed at a private party Kourtney and Travis’ Daughters now even together.

On their Instagram-Account, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star has now shared some impressions from the event of her lifestyle brand Poosh. Her partner’s children were also present at the wellness day. One of the snapshots showed Kourtney namely, how carefree with Alabama (15) and Atiana relaxed at the pool. While the former Travis‘Is her birth daughter, she shares only her mother with her dark-haired sister.

But this is not the first time that Kourtney is doing something with her small blended family. The two lovebirds have already been photographed several times by paparazzi on excursions together with their kids. In July, Kourt and visited Travis for example, together with their youngest son Reign (6) Disneyland.

Kourtney Kardashian in September 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian and friends in September 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian in September 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash

