Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: In partner look at album party

Kim Kardashian again attended a party for the new album by Kanye West with the children. The fans hope for a love comeback.

Kim Kardashian (40) and their four children again attended a release party for Kanye West’s (44) new album “Donda”, as reported by the US celebrity portal “TMZ”. Despite the divorce, the two stars still seem to get along well with each other.

Kim Kardashian apparently also came to the event in Atlanta in a partner look with her ex. According to media reports, both presented completely black clothes. Kardashian and the four children are said to have worn outfits from Balenciaga. The 40-year-old allegedly showed up in a tight-fitting catsuit at the event.









Fans hope for a love comeback



Two weeks ago, Kardashian and the kids were at a Kanye West album release party. The fact that the ex-couple is now showing themselves again in public apparently gives the fans hope. Users are already asking on Twitterwhether the two will get back together. Many fans also praise the support Kardashian offers her ex.

“TMZ” reports, citing Insider, however, that the visits to the album parties are no sign that Kim and Kanye are getting back together. The divorce should go ahead as planned, but the family’s solidarity remains strong.

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. The two married in 2014 and have two daughters, North (8) and Chicago (3), and two sons: Saint (5) and Psalm (2).

CodeList