Katy Perry performs in Viktor & Rolf Couture and we think it’s (really) time for a “Yes, I do”

Katy Perry has done it again: In a dream in white she is performing at the “American Idol” premiere and we are already looking forward to her big day (which will hopefully take place soon)

After Katy Perry reappeared on the scene with “Fireworks”, the singer and new mother (of baby daughter Daisy Dove) served us a new fantastic look. For the performance at the premiere of the casting show “American Idols”, the pop singer appears in a white dress from the autumn / winter 2020 collection by Viktor & Rolf Couture. We’re blown away and can already hear the bells ringing. It was only last month, when Joe Biden was inaugurated, that Orlando Bloom’s fiancée wore white for her grand finale appearance in front of the White House – if that’s not a (recurring) sign.









Katy Perry wore this Viktor & Rolf dress during her performance

The look by Viktor & Rolf, inspired by the trench coat, is the second white robe that we have been able to admire on the singer in recent months. Although she sings in her song “Never Worn White” about never having dared to step in front of the altar (in reality she was already married to Russel Brand), we can very well imagine Katy Perry there (again). Because nothing is as exciting as a star wedding and the associated style check. The Viktor & Rolf dress accentuates the light color with a contrast of three-dimensional heart applications.

Modern and classic, silvery-glittering contrasting seams emphasize the sophisticated look. With the basic features of the trench coat, the design picks up on a well-known motif and transforms it into unusual couture with a voluminous skirt and avant-garde details. Except for the heart-shaped eye-catcher, the dress does not contain a lot of chichi and thus reflects one or the other bridal trend for 2021. We are excited to see which choice Katy Perry will make for her big day and so long we watch the video for “Never Worn White”, in which she also delights us in a dream in white.

