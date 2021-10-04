Image: Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The two Hollywood actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer demonstrated together with thousands of people in the US capital Washington for the right to abortion. Amy posted a photo of herself and the visibly pregnant Jennifer on Instagram.

“I have no uterus and she is pregnant”

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer at abortion rights demonstration

The two Hollywood colleagues and good friends Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence took to the streets together for more women’s rights. On Saturday they took part in one Rally for more justice in abortion part. Amy posted a photo of herself and pregnant Lawrence with a baby bump on Instagram from the demonstration.









She writes about the photo: “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant, but we are here! ” To do this, she used hashtags from organizing groups such as “Women’s March” or “Planned Parenthood”. Amy announced her participation the day before and wrote: “Everyone has the right to a safe and assisted abortionat any time and for any reason. “

Amy can’t have any more children

Amy and her husband Chris Fischer have a two-year-old son. After an operation, the actress can no longer have children. A few weeks ago, the actress announced that she had to have both uterus and appendix removed because of her endometriosis.

Jennifer, on the other hand, is currently expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. So far, the actress has not yet commented publicly on her pregnancy. Her fans are all the more happy about a photo of the pregnant woman.



