James Bond Movies: Exciting, Funny, and Interesting Facts about 007

Since September 28, 2021 you can see “James Bond 007: No Time to Die” in German cinemas. This is the 25th James Bond film, in which the famous secret agent, who shook his Martine and didn’t stir, appears. We’ve rounded up some fun, engaging, and interesting facts about Agent 007.

James Bond: These are all the films (as a list)

In 1962 the first “James Bond” film with Sean Connery and Ursula Andress hits the big screen. All official films of Eon Production are:

“James Bond 007 is chasing Dr. No “(1962)

“James Bond 007 – Greetings from Moscow” (1963)

“James Bond 007 – Goldfinger” (1964)

“James Bond 007 – Fireball” (1965)

“James Bond 007 – You Only Live Twice” (1967)

“James Bond 007 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969)

“James Bond 007 – Diamond Fever” (1971)

“James Bond 007 – Live and Let Die” (1973)

“James Bond 007 – The Man with the Golden Gun” (1974)

“James Bond 007 – The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977)

“James Bond 007 – Moonraker – Top Secret” (1979)

“James Bond 007 – On A Deadly Mission” (1981)

“James Bond 007 – Octopussy” (1983)

“James Bond 007 – In the Face of Death” (1985)

“James Bond 007 – The Living Daylights” (1987)

“James Bond 007 – License to Kill” (1989)

“James Bond 007 – GoldenEye” (1995)

“James Bond 007 – Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997)

“James Bond 007 – The World Is Not Enough” (1999)

“James Bond 007 – Die Another Day” (2002)

“James Bond 007 – Casino Royale” (2006)

“James Bond 007 – Quantum of Solace” (2008)

“James Bond 007 – Skyfall” (2012)

“James Bond 007 – Specter” (2015)

“James Bond 007 – No Time to Die” (2021)

James Bond: who has played him before?

Six actors have already slipped into the role of the agent:

Sean Connery: 1962 to 1967 and 1991 in “ Diam antenna finger “

antenna finger “ George Lazenby: 1969

Roger Moore: 1973 to 1985

Timothy Dalton: 1987-1989

Pierce Brosnan: 1995 to 2002

Daniel Craig: 2006-2021

Sean Connery as James Bond in “Goldfinger”. Credit: imago images / United Archives

By the way, the most popular actor is Sean Connery, according to a survey from 2021. 30 percent of those surveyed think it is the best. 28 percent do not have a favorite bond.

James Bond: Quotes

The two most famous quotes from the James Bond universe are “My name is Bond, James Bond” and “Vodka Martini. Shaken, not stirred ”. There are numerous other quick-witted answers, but also a lot of really bad pick-up lines that fans will certainly still remember. Including possibly:









James Bond compliments Tatiana Romanova in “With Love from Moscow” and says that he has never seen such a pretty “girl”. She replies: “Thank you. But I think my mouth is too big. ”Then James Bond says,“ No, it’s just right. For me at least. “

On Tanakas “In Japan men come first, women second,” says James Bond in “You Only Live Twice”: “Here I will retire once.”

In “Diamond Fingers” James Bond explains: “An enchanting touch of nothing that you are almost wearing. I like it.”

In Felicca’s “You are a little suspicious, Mr. Bond”, the agent in “The Spy Who Loved Me” says: “Better to be suspicious than something dead.”

In “In the Face of Death”, Jenny Flex says that she likes to ride early in the morning (on a horse). Then James Bond: “Well, I’m an early riser too.”

On Q’s statement, “Your new phone. Speak here, hear here “replies James Bond in” Tomorrow Never Dies “simply:” I knew I was wrong all the years. “

James Bond and the women

The “Bond Girls” are at least as well known as James Bond. The newest woman on the agent’s side is Ana de Armas. It is known, for example, from “Knives Out” (2019). In the film, she was already in front of the camera at the side of Daniel Craig. In “James Bond 007: No Time to Die” we see the two of you together again on the big screen. The following actresses were once Bond women (via Vogue):

Ursula Andress

Sophie Marceau

Diana Rigg

Lana Wood

Tania Mallet

Bérénic Marlohe

Famke Janssen

Michelle Yeoh

Denise Richards

Maud Adams

Lois Chiles

Caroline Munro

Maryam d’Abo

Barbara Bach

Luciana Paluzzi

Tanya Roberts

Honor Blackman

Mie Hama

Claudine Auger

Izabella Scorupco

Jill St. John

Daniela Bianchi

Angela Scoular

Kristina Wayborn

Emily Bolton

Gloria Hendry

Shirley Eaton

Eunice Gayson

Akiko Wakabayashi

Jane Seymour

Britt Ekland

Carole bouquet

Carey Lowell

Léa Seydoux

Teri Hatcher

Halle Berry

Olga Kurylenko

Eva Green

By the way: According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the average age difference between the James Bond actors and the Bond Girl actresses is 13.6. While the average Bond actor is 43.3 years old, the average Bond girl actress is 30 years old.

Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig, who was last seen as James Bond, can now be seen in “James Bond 007: No Time to Die” in the cinema.

