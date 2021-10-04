It’s jazzing again! – Neumarkt TV

15. Neumarkter Jazzweekend in the ballroom of the residence

As part of the Klangraum event series, the Neumarkt Jazzweekend will take place for the 15th time this year. For three days you can experience jazz at its finest – in all its facets – in the ballroom of the Residenz. The focus of this weekend from October 15 to 17, 2021 is vocal jazz with different styles, different line-ups and diverse interpretations.

On Friday, October 15th at 8.00 p.m. Jasmin Bayer & Band starts with a program full of emotional density and tonal finesse. An artist who knows exactly what she is doing, who knows how to convince her audience with musical quality and how to ensnare her with her charm, presents a varied program from jazz to James Bond. Based on her debut album “Summer Melodies”, she captivates with songs that sound as light and shimmering as summer itself, only to sing about the darker sides and shallows with haunting intensity. Her lyrics and her music are the essence of a colorful, full life. Are joie de vivre and melancholy, and sometimes sadness and healthy anger … Jasmin Bayer naturally puts her own personal stamp on the standards of the American Songbook, which complement Jasmin Bayer’s program – and then there are her inimitable interpretations of the James Bond classics.

Jasmin Bayer & Band – Photo: Jan Scheffner

The second event on Saturday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m. is entirely dedicated to love and infatuation in its various forms. Between stimulating swing and cool Latin, Barbara Roberts & Band tell small and large musical stories about “Love is all around”. Songs like “Slow Boat to China” or the “Moonlight Serenade” invite you to fall in love this evening. The excellent musicians Max Braun (saxes, cl), Davide Roberts (p), Rudi Schießl (b) and Thomas Elwenspoek (dr) not only provide sensitive accompaniment, but also enrich the pieces with their great improvisational skills. The result is an evening in a pleasant, intimate atmosphere that conveys feelings of happiness.









Barbara Roberts – Photo: Susanne Hesping

The trio Alligators of Swing will conclude the series on Sunday, October 17th at 11.00 a.m. It combines the ease of swing with the deep feeling of blues and the power of boogie. The songs – lovingly arranged – breathe the elegance that distinguished Nat King Cole’s trio. They exude the charm of Ray Charles and the fine wit of Louis Jordan – also in the often bizarre and ironic texts. There is no boredom between the songs either, amusing anecdotes and explanations always provide a tongue-in-cheek transition. The compositions from the 40s and 50s as well as their own pieces were lovingly tailored to this trio by the alligators. All musicians draw on a wealth of experience: The Alligators have been around since 1989. Stefan Scholz is the agile singer-saxophonist, clear and powerful his voice and sensual to ecstatic his saxophone playing. Pearly elegance shines in the jazzy piano style of Christian Jung and waves around the powerful, confident double bass by Dieter Schreiber.

Tickets are available from the tourist information office in Neumarkt or from www.okticket.de.

The current safety and hygiene rules with regard to the corona pandemic (e.g. 3G rule) apply.