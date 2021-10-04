Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Inspired by mom when it comes to beauty

By Arjun Sethi
Selena Gomez’s mother inspired her daughter’s love for beauty products. The singer has her own brand with “Rare Beauty”.

  • Selena Gomez was inspired by her mother when it came to beauty.
  • As a child, the singer was often allowed to accompany her mother to her work with models.
  • Selena Gomez now owns her own fashion brand with “Rare Beauty”.

Selena Gomez’s mom inspired her love of beauty products. The 28-year-old singer remembers how her mother, Mandy Teefey, took her to work in a modeling agency as a child. There she was amazed by the makeovers she gave the models.

Selena Gomez told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “My mother actually worked in a small modeling agency in Texas, where I come from. She did a lot of these photo shoots and worked with all of these models. She did her make-up and took me to work. “




Selena would have «just loved watching her create, I loved the colors. I loved the way she could make someone look completely different. “

The musician, who is celebrating the launch of her own brand “Rare Beauty”, revealed that her mother never wore a lot of make-up. So she never felt that it was essential to feel beautiful. Something that influenced the entire ethos of their brand.

Selena Gomez added: “My mom never wore a lot of makeup. So it was cool because I felt like I don’t need makeup, I want it. It really is part of my brand. To be open and to say that you don’t have to look perfect, but emphasize what you already have. “

