Ice-cold angels: Amazon is planning to adapt the film drama to a series

ENTERTAINMENT October 04, 2021 at 11:38 am Amazon is reviving the iconic film “Ice Cold Angels” from the 90s. A series adaptation is currently being worked on for their streaming service. Netzwelt has all the information.

Ice cold angels: series adaptation planned at Amazon. (Source: tmdb.org)

Another filming of “Eiskalte Engel” (in the original: Cruel Intentions) with the producer of the original film is planned.

It is not yet clear whether Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon and Co. will be there.

Amazon customers can currently see the film “Eiskalte Engel” free of charge as part of the Prime subscription.

Now it’s out: The film drama “Eiskalte Engel” from 1999 is being reworked in the form of a series. Amazon Prime customers can currently see the cult film as part of their subscription. The series should also be shown there in the future.

An incident shakes the elite school



The film is set in New York and is about the story of the two step-siblings Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian (Ryan Philippe). The privileged teenagers attend a private school, Sebastian enjoys his status as a womanizer. His stepsister Kathryn is crazy about intrigues and proposes a bet to Sebastian: He should seduce the school principal’s virgin daughter, Annette, played by Reese Witherspoon. The film ends with the dramatic death of Sebastian.

What happens to Annette, who is driving down a street in Sebastian’s Jaguar, is an open question. A suggestion for the new series?

The series should be based on what happened in the original. However, the setting is moved to Washington, where the siblings try to defend their social status after a brutal incident at their elite school. Every means is right for them: even the daughter of the US Vice President.

Gossip Girl producer is part of the party



Phoebe Fisher (Euphoria) will write the pilot episode. Neal H. Moritz, the producer of the original, will take on the role of producer together with Gossip Girl producer Sara Goodman. It is not yet clear whether Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair will be part of the party.









As early as 2016, the US broadcaster NBC tried to make a series film that would take place 16 years after the events of the film. However, the broadcaster discontinued this after the pilot episode. Now the Amazon streaming service IMDb TV has taken on this task again. When exactly the series will start is still unclear. Fans of the film will have to be patient a little longer.

Cult kiss



In the decade of the film’s release, a scandal: the kiss between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar. For this, the two actresses won the MTV Movie Award for the most beautiful kiss in 2000.

Last December there was a very special reunion for fans of “Eiskalte Engel”. The actresses Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar tried to recreate their famous kiss from 1999 for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time. Unfortunately, this was not possible due to social distancing. Maybe there will be a revival in the upcoming series.

” Tip: The best VPN providers for more security and data protection