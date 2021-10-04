German Wine Institute is going on a virtual wine tour again in November: daily menu

From November 12 to 21, 2021, the third virtual wine tour of the German Wine Institute (DWI) will bring wine and tourism expertise to home screens and a variety of wines into glasses.

For ten days, four wines from a total of 88 winemakers from the German wine-growing regions will be presented in 22 interactive online tastings. If you want to try it at home, you can order the right sample package beforehand.

The program will be led by the newly crowned German wine sovereigns Sina Erdrich, Saskia Teucke and Linda Trarbach, the Masters of Wine Romana Echensperger MW, Konstantin Baum MW and Thomas Curtius MW as well as Toni Askitis from #asktoni and hiking expert Manuel Andrack. The playmaker Christoph Friedrich provides the entertainment factor for the tastings with quiz questions that enable direct exchange with the other participants.