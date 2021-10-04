German Wine Institute is going on a virtual wine tour again in November: daily menu

From November 12 to 21, 2021, the third virtual wine tour of the German Wine Institute (DWI) will bring wine and tourism expertise to home screens and a variety of wines into glasses.
For ten days, four wines from a total of 88 winemakers from the German wine-growing regions will be presented in 22 interactive online tastings. If you want to try it at home, you can order the right sample package beforehand.
The program will be led by the newly crowned German wine sovereigns Sina Erdrich, Saskia Teucke and Linda Trarbach, the Masters of Wine Romana Echensperger MW, Konstantin Baum MW and Thomas Curtius MW as well as Toni Askitis from #asktoni and hiking expert Manuel Andrack. The playmaker Christoph Friedrich provides the entertainment factor for the tastings with quiz questions that enable direct exchange with the other participants.
NEW: “Meet the winemaker” – online
One innovation this autumn is the “Meet the Vintner” format: After the tasting, the wineries are available to interested participants to answer their questions in individual virtual meeting rooms.
During the one-hour online tastings, wine lovers experience exciting developments from the German world of wine. The choice of topics ranges from “Life is a Cabernet” to “Will you go with me” to “Taste explosion”. Interaction with the experts is not just about asking questions. Participants are also invited to take part in several rounds of quizzes on their mobile phones, in which they can put their newly acquired knowledge of wine to the test.
Virtual wine tour with Manuel Andrack
The virtual wine hikes with Manuel Andrack should be a highlight. In his four online presentations, the hiking expert, together with a German wine sovereignty, presents not only typical regional wines, but also particularly attractive wine hiking trails in the 13 German wine regions and reveals many an insider tip for tourists.
All information is available here: www.virtuelle.weintour.net