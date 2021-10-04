“Tragical story”



George Clooney produces documentary series about abuse scandal





US actor George Clooney (archive photo),

Photo: dpa / Ian West





Los Angeles US actor George Clooney wants to film an abuse scandal at a US university. It is said to be about decades of abuse of sports students by a doctor in Ohio.















George Clooney (59) and his production partner Grant Heslov (57) want to produce a documentary series with their company Smokehouse Pictures about an abuse scandal at a US university. According to a joint announcement with Sports Illustrated Studios on Monday, the filmmakers want to investigate allegations of decades of abuse of sports students by a doctor at Ohio State University (OSU).

The newspaper “Sports Illustrated” published an investigative article last October. In it, dozens of past students talk about sexual abuse by a team doctor in the 1980s and 1990s. Despite complaints, the university is said not to have done anything about it for a long time. Only last year OSU agreed to pay millions in compensation to hundreds of victims. They wanted to bring this “devastating and tragic story” to light, both Clooney and Heslov said.

The duo was previously on board as producers for films such as “Argo”, “In August in Osage County” and “Monuments Men – Unusual Heroes”.

(ahar / dpa)