Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNewsGeorge Clooney produces documentary series about abuse scandal
News

George Clooney produces documentary series about abuse scandal

By Sonia Gupta
0
90




“Tragical story”
:
George Clooney produces documentary series about abuse scandal


US actor George Clooney (archive photo),

US actor George Clooney (archive photo),
Photo: dpa / Ian West

Los Angeles US actor George Clooney wants to film an abuse scandal at a US university. It is said to be about decades of abuse of sports students by a doctor in Ohio.




George Clooney (59) and his production partner Grant Heslov (57) want to produce a documentary series with their company Smokehouse Pictures about an abuse scandal at a US university. According to a joint announcement with Sports Illustrated Studios on Monday, the filmmakers want to investigate allegations of decades of abuse of sports students by a doctor at Ohio State University (OSU).

The newspaper “Sports Illustrated” published an investigative article last October. In it, dozens of past students talk about sexual abuse by a team doctor in the 1980s and 1990s. Despite complaints, the university is said not to have done anything about it for a long time. Only last year OSU agreed to pay millions in compensation to hundreds of victims. They wanted to bring this “devastating and tragic story” to light, both Clooney and Heslov said.

The duo was previously on board as producers for films such as “Argo”, “In August in Osage County” and “Monuments Men – Unusual Heroes”.

(ahar / dpa)


Previous articleThis is how she gets along with her stepchildren
Next article“The Nightmare Before Christmas”: Billie Eilish will play Sally
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv