George Clooney on Amal: “My wife is way too intelligent for me” – people

In Hollywood they value a lot of fame and eternal youth. He is the exception: George Clooney (59).

Once he was considered a womanizer, today he is at peace. “I lost a lot of bets because I would never have believed that I would get married or even have children,” Clooney told BILD am SONNTAG.





George and Amal Clooney have been married since 2014Photo: AP



In 2014 he married his Amal (42), and in 2017 the twins Alexander and Ella were born.

George raves about his wife: “She’s actually way too intelligent for me. Recently we both had Zoom conferences. She spoke to recognized scientists, I had Howard Stern on the computer and chatted about litter boxes and vodka parties. “













Clooney in “The Midnight Sky” (on Netflix), his first film as an actor since 2016Photo: 2020 NETFLIX, INC.



Clooney gets along well with that, though. “We all often take ourselves too seriously.”

The actor, director and producer can currently be seen in the future drama “The Midnight Sky” on Netflix.

Due to Corona, Clooney has significantly reduced his workload.

“The good side of this terrible plague: I can put my children to bed every evening and have breakfast with them in the morning.” He also enjoys spending time at home with his wife. “Amal and I make popcorn, sit on the sofa and watch old Hollywood films.”

Will it cut short in 2021? “I’ve been trying to retire for 20 years,” said Cloney to BILD am SONNTAG. “But it’s too much fun for me.” Even his 60th birthday in May does not change that.

“The gray hair is there, the bones are no longer as flexible as they used to be, but I’m not afraid of the day. I greet him with open arms. ”

BILD vouchers: Discover the here latest coupons and discounts for all major online shops!