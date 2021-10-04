Tuesday, October 5, 2021
George Clooney: “Mankind is more fragile than we ever thought possible” – cinema

By Sonia Gupta
“What people can do to themselves”: This is what lead actor and director George Clooney reports in a BZ interview about his science fiction film “The Midnight Sky”.

Where will we be in 30 years? What will humanity have done right, what wrong? Maybe we are even facing the end of our planet? Questions that George Clooney asks in his new film “The Midnight Sky”. Mariam Schaghaghi had a video call with Clooney about the film, its reading in Corona times and its dual function as director and leading actor.




BZ: In “Midnight Sky” you show the end of the world – but without revealing what exactly happened to our globe.
Clooney: We didn’t want to be too specific, we wanted to leave the end of the world to the audience’s imagination – the imagination is stronger than anything that can be shown in the film. It is therefore up to you whether the climate catastrophe caused a hole in the atmosphere or whether a nuclear crisis could have triggered it. We just wanted to make one thing clear: With all the hatred and division we are currently seeing in the world, especially in 2020, we must admit that humanity is more fragile than we ever thought possible.
BZ: Currently shaping division and anger …


