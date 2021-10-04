Tuesday, October 5, 2021
George Clooney is the best director

By Sonia Gupta
Ben Affleck couldn’t ask for a better director than George Clooney.
The actor recently stood behind the camera for the film ‘The Tender Bar’, which was directed by his Hollywood colleague. For Ben, it’s clear that there couldn’t be a more professional filmmaker. “George is the best and most precise director I’ve ever worked with. He’s just so good and so smart and creates a great environment, ”he enthuses.

It’s not the first time the two stars have worked together. “We had great experience working together before, he has ‘Argo’ [mit mir] produced ”, the 49-year-old tells in an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’. “He’s just so experienced in his thing, in this job, and it’s such a gift. Because it penetrates through all the noise and directly reaches the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom. “

Now Ben is just waiting to be in front of the camera with George. “He has to hire me. I mean, he has to cast himself and then hire me. Maybe that’s the next step, ”he explains. The only problem: Folks George, it might be too much for the audience to see both stars in one film. “I think it would be too sexy for a screen,” he jokes. In addition, the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor does not like the fact that he looks small next to his 1.92 meter tall colleague.

Photo: Bang Showbiz




Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
