George and Amal Clooney: This is what their new luxury property offers

The celebrity couple Amal (43) and George Clooney (60) have bought a new property in France. In addition to their holiday villa on Lake Como in Italy and other houses near London and Los Angeles, the two now also have an estate in Provence. The mayor of the small town of Brignoles, Didier Brémond (59), personally welcomed the Clooneys.

“It’s now official, George and Amal Clooney are residents of our beautiful community,” he wrote on social media about a photo of the three of them in front of their house. Brémond therefore accepted the Clooney’s invitation to their villa called Domaine du Canadel and “had the pleasure” to meet the celebrity couple.









According to the website “leadingestates.com”, the villa dates back to the 18th century and stands on 172 hectares. This includes an olive grove, a vineyard and an ornamental lake. The gardens of the former farmhouse are among the most beautiful in Provence. Photos show tastefully furnished living rooms and bedrooms. The Clooneys can also look forward to a swimming pool, a tennis court and a lavender garden. The price of the villa is stated on the page as 7.9 million euros.

Best company for Amal and George Clooney



The Clooneys are in good company in Provence: The former couple Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (46) still own a property there, the Château Miraval, very close to Brignoles. It is around 35 minutes by car from Domaine du Canadel der Clooneys. Amal and George Clooney drive to another Hollywood star in just 25 minutes: the nearby Château Margüi is owned by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas (77).

