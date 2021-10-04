Formula 1 wants significantly more sprint races in 2022

Managing director Stefano Domenicali explained in an interview with Sky Sports that “in more or less a third of the races” the format should be retained, which had already been tried this year in Silverstone and Monza.

With 23 races planned, that would mean in 2022 that the starting grid for the main race on Sunday would be determined in a qualifying race on Saturday on at least seven Grand Prix weekends. This year, this is also planned for the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo.

“The vast majority of the comments we got were super positive,” said Demonicali. The promoters are super happy, because there is now an important innovation on Friday and Saturday. The 56-year-old Italian spoke to the knockout elimination, which was brought forward to Friday, in which the starting order for the sprint race is determined. “On the whole, it has been an incredible success,” said Domenicali on Monday.









The record season should start in mid-March 2022 and last until mid-November, as Domenicali confirmed. It ends a month earlier than this year. There is speculation with the start in Bahrain and another final in Abu Dhabi. The earlier end of the season is necessary mainly because of the soccer World Cup in Qatar, which in turn should begin on November 21, 2022.

