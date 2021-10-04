For over 20 years, Will Smith has been ashamed of his worst movie flop & rightly so

One of the most important traditions in the film business is that Will Smith crosses every few years for his biggest film misstep. 22 years ago, the superstar was instrumental in Wild Wild West. The western with steam punk and sci-fi appeal is a film that scares those involved at night.

What Will Smith says about his biggest flop today

In a great portrait with GQ Will Smith speaks not only about his desire for his own harem (which he is ashamed of today) but also about Wild Wild West (which he will be ashamed of for longer). “Wild Wild West is a Thorn in my flesh“says Smith.

He’s supposed to be his for the magazine best and his worst film to name. Men in Black is the best thing he’s ever done, he thinks. Its low point is the aforementioned sci-fi western. “To see me in riding boots. I don’t like that.”

Wild Wild West Trailer (Music with Video)







It was a time when Smith was backed by successes like Independence Day for the first time the really big roles could choose. Matrix was on his table. But he grabbed the western comedy by Barry Sonnenfeld, the Men in Black director. A decision that was so wrong that you don’t really want to make fun of it. It’s way too easy.

How Will Smith has mauled himself for Wild Wild West in recent years: A Chronicle

2019: I would go back to Wild Wild West and I would say, ‘Asshole, why didn’t you matrix made?’

2016: I.I had [damals] so much success that I started licking blood globally and shifting my focus from art to profit. I wanted to make money and be the biggest movie star, but then – around the Wild Wild West period – I had hesitation. I caught myself promoting something because I wanted to make a profit, not because I was promoting something I believed in.

Will Smith is doing pretty well here. Wild Wild West deserves all ridiculebecause he concentrates more on the combination of formulas for success (Will Smith, humor, science fiction and westerns) than on a homogeneous, self-contained work. Wild Wild West is a soulless drawing board blockbuster that just fell on the nose because it wanted to be successful at all costs.

What do you think of Wild Wild West? Can you get something out of him today?