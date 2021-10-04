“My body, my goddamn choice”: Billie Eilish spoke out against the abortion law in Texas.

Just recently, Billie Eilish made it clear in her Instagram story what she thought of the new abortion law in the US state of Texas. “It makes me sick how many men don’t say anything when it comes to women’s rights,” the 19-year-old wrote in early September. At that time, a new regulation had come into force, according to which women can only legally perform an abortion before the sixth week.

Now Billie Eilish had traveled to Austin, Texas for a concert. During her performance, she insisted on addressing the abortion law. Videos of her emotional speech have been making the rounds on social media ever since.







“I’m fed up with old men,” the singer is said to have said before explaining that she almost canceled her concert in Texas. “When they set that shit into law, I almost didn’t want to play this show. Because I wanted to punish this damn place for letting this happen.” In the end, she decided on the performance – she realized that her fans are the victims in the situation.