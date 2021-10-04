“Fast And Furious 9”: This is new in the home theater version – News 2021

“Fast And Furious 9” is one of the most successful theatrical releases of the year 2021. The ninth part of the popular action series now also wants to take off in the home theater. As an incentive for fans who have already seen the film in the cinema, the makers lure with new scenes.

The films in the “Fast And Furious” series have long since ceased to be exclusively about cars and races. Nothing less is at stake now than humanity. Unscrupulous terrorists and loads of other villains are put to work and one thing remains the focus. The family. Because the “Fast And Furious” troupe around Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) is growing steadily. In the current part of the series, Dom’s missing brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena) was presented. This is on the side of the bad guys in the current movie, but it seems that will change in the finale of the series.



Despite some fan criticism, Fast And Furious 9 was incredibly successful. How director Justin Lin wants to top the crazy action, he now also revealed. “FF10” maker talks about his plans for the final.







In order to give the characters in “Fast And Furious 9” a little more screen time, the upcoming Director’s Cut will be released with seven additional minutes, which will especially benefit Mia, Tej and Roman. Because in addition to some extended scenes, completely new ones should even appear in the home theater version of the film.

The two-and-a-half-hour “Fast And Furious 9” Director’s Cut is now available for digital download and will also be available on DVD and BluRay from October 7th. Those who prefer to wait for the next part of the series in the cinema have to be patient.



It sounds crazy, but Fast And Furious is in part really based on a real story from real life. Dom Toretto really does exist. “Fast And Furious” is based on real events.

“Fast And Furious 10” starts in April 2023. The iconic film series will then be concluded with “Fast And Furious 11”, which tells a closed story with its predecessor. The eleventh and final part of the series is expected to be in cinemas in 2024, as the two films will be shot together and it can therefore be assumed that the gap between the two blockbusters is no more than a year.