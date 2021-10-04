Tuesday, October 5, 2021
HomeNews"Fast And Furious 9": This is new in the home theater version...
News

“Fast And Furious 9”: This is new in the home theater version – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
0
67




“Fast And Furious 9” is one of the most successful theatrical releases of the year 2021. The ninth part of the popular action series now also wants to take off in the home theater. As an incentive for fans who have already seen the film in the cinema, the makers lure with new scenes.


Previous articleGeorge Clooney on Amal: “My wife is way too intelligent for me” – people
Next articleSylvester Stallone with Schwarzenegger and Lundgren: Expendables class reunion in London – entertainment
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv