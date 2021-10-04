Fake by Tom Cruise looks scary real

A TikTok user lets his face become that of star actor Tom Cruise with the help of machine learning. The result is frighteningly real.

The TikTok account @deeptomcruise looks pretty ordinary at first glance: There are three short videos to see: Tom Cruise puts on sunglasses and hits a golf ball, Tom Cruise comes into a room, falls and tells a joke, and Tom Cruise shows a little sleight of hand.

Only when you take a closer look at the videos and listen to them does it become clear that something is wrong here. Cruise’s voice in particular doesn’t sound quite right somehow. No wonder: Because the man in the video is very likely, not Tom Cruise at all – although his face looks absolutely like that.

@deeptomcruise Sports! ♬ original sound – Tom

Responsible for this is not an ingenious rubber mask like in his Mission Impossible films – but a new video technology that has gotten better and better in recent years.









The technology is known on the internet under the name “deepfake” – and with a little patience it can be used by any reasonably technically gifted user. A deep learning algorithm is fed with as many photos as possible of the person to be faked. With this, the software finally learns to place this face, like a digital mask, over the video face of another person and exactly to imitate their facial expressions, eyes and mouth movements.

How well this works in the best case can be admired here at @deeptomcruise on TikTok. If you look at the video picture by picture, you can actually see small errors – for example when the wrong Cruise puts on his sunglasses and they briefly cover his mouth, but it doesn’t.

In addition, the person seems to be a bit taller than the only 1.70 meter tall Cruise, and Cruise now looks a bit older than the Cruise depicted here.

It is not yet known who is behind the recordings. So far, the creator of the deepfake recordings has not revealed himself. It is quite possible, however, that more fascinating Tom Cruise videos will appear on the channel in the coming days, on which everything can be seen – just not the real Tom Cruise.