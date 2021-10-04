Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pokes at himself in “Young Rock”

That Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Candidate for the office of US President in 2032, does not seem so absurd in times when celebrities are increasingly influencing politics; this glorious future vision forms the framework for the sitcom “Young Rock”.

Over eleven episodes, the almost half-hour long comedy sketches the action star’s career from a penniless student to a promising athlete and is based on three decisive episodes in Johnson’s life: his childhood in Hawaii in 1982, which Johnson spent surrounded by wrestling icons, his rebellious youth on the US East Coast (circa 1987) and his college years in Miami (from 1990). While most of the story is told using flashbacks in which Johnson is played by three young actors, the now 49-year-old slips into the role of the narrator himself: As a presidential candidate in 2032, The Rock gives a series of interviews in which he is up eventful life looks back. (Also Read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reveals Why He Doesn’t Have Six Packs)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “Young Rock” is a love letter to his parents

“Young Rock” is a deep and self-deprecating coming-of-age journey that Dwayne Johnson developed as producer together with showrunner Nahnatchka Khan. The focus is on the relationship with his parents, played by Joseph Lee Anderson and Stacey Leilua – although Ata Johnson’s express request that her character be cast with Jennifer Lopez, The Rock revealed during a visit to the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon: Instead, the casting made sure that the actors have a connection to Polynesia, where Johnson’s family is rooted. “We wanted to cast the characters as authentically as possible,” says Johnson. However, he dedicated the first episode to his father – Rocky Johnson, who was the first black man to be crowned champion of the pro-wrestling association WWE in 1983, died in January 2020. (Read also: The extreme fitness routine of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for “Black Adam”)

A youth full of ups and downs

“Young Rock” tells Johnson’s rise as a classic hero’s journey from the dust to the stars and does not leave out controversies and crises of the actor; Among other things, we watch 15-year-old Johnson (played by Bradley Constant) shoplifting and accompany him through his first serious injury and the resulting depression. And it is precisely in this contrast to the self-confident, charismatic Hollywood star that we know The Rock as who we know today that lies the strength of the autobiographical sitcom; after all, it makes it clear that it is precisely the difficult moments in life that allow us to find ourselves. (Also interesting: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: These rules of success made him one of the richest Hollywood actors)









The wrestling icons Dwayne Johnson grew up with are immortalized in Young Rock. Mark Taylor / NBC

What is remarkable is the kindness and love with which Johnson’s parents are by his side through the ups and downs of his youth, without the series pressing on the lacrimal gland at any point in time. Despite its profound message, “Young Rock” is a comedy in the end – and of course it doesn’t miss the fashion faux pas of the young The Rock, which has become a legend, when he combined a turtleneck with a bum bag. (Also interesting: Red Notice: Das is the first trailer for the Netflix film with The Rock and Ryan Reynolds)

Where and when can the series be seen?

All eleven episodes of the first season can be seen in double episodes on Mondays from 8:15 p.m. on October 4, as well as on the Sky Ticket streaming service and via Sky Q. A second season is planned.

