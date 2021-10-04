Cyberpunk 2077 announces a ban on sex with Keanu Reeves

In “Cyberpunk 2077” there is now a “sex ban” with the character Johnny Silverhand, who looks like Keanu Reeves.

“Cyberpunk 2077” is causing a stir right now: game creator CD Projekt Red (CDPR) asks its players not to have sex with the character Johnny Silverhand. The character in the game looks like actor Keanu Reeves and seems to have put some gamers in a “sex rage”. The developers told “PC Gamer” that the user-generated content should not be “harmful to others.” But what about virtual sex with a Hollywood star? According to a report by “Forbes”, CDPR argues, that the “Reeves Mod” for the already sexually explicit game exceeds certain limits.

No more sex with Keanu possible “For the characters that we invented for the game, by and large we allow them to be changed at will and just be fun,” CD Projekt Red told PC Gamer. “When it comes to models of real people that we have asked to play in the game, we ask them not to use them in a situation that could be considered offensive unless we have their express permission.”







Reeves’ character actually has a sex scene in the game, but it takes place from his perspective. The player has sex as Johnny with the blonde woman Alt Cunningham. If you play the character of Silverhand, you can still have sex, but not the other way around. So if you slip into another character and want to seduce Johnny aka Keanu into a fuss, you will fail. The developers now seem to have prevented this “sex feature”.

