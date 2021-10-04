Coldplay team up with Selena Gomez

04.10.2021 12:46 pm

The British super band Coldplay released a song together with US actress and singer Selena Gomez.

The fans’ ears pricked up immediately: As the newspaper “The Sun” reports, a collaboration between the pop-rock band around frontman Chris Martin and the US singer will soon be on the market.

A ballad with Selena Gomez

“Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena Gomez, so it is a dream come true that she finally sings on a Coldplay record,” said an insider. “He wrote a beautiful ballad for her that they recorded together in April.”

The title of the track is already known: “Let Somebody Go” is the name of the said song, which is to be released before the new Coldplay album “Music Of The Spheres”. Just last week, Coldplay released a sensational video with Korean boy band BTS.









New Coldplay album will be released in mid-October

The record release date is October 15th. But that’s not all: Apparently the musicians are also planning a “special live performance” that will take place in mid-October. The ‘Fix You’ band hope to benefit from Selena’s popularity among the younger generation with this song. “It’s incredibly popular with young people, so the group hopes this type of collaboration will help them attract the next generation of fans.”

By the way: Coldplay will perform in a major German TV show in December. Ed Sheeran will also be a guest on the show. (Bang / KT)