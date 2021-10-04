Cinema of the future: Former Berlinale boss comes to Aalen for a reading

Dieter Kosslick © Ulrich Weichert / Berlinale

Dieter Kosslick calls for the cinema to be saved. Film talk and reading on October 14th in the Kino am Kocher.

Bask. The longstanding artistic director of the Berlinale, Dieter Kosslick, will come to the Aalen cinema on October 14 at 8 pm for a film talk and reading of the book “Always stay on the carpet”.

Whether he had to bring a major construction site to a standstill so that the Rolling Stones could sleep, persuading Clint Eastwood and Martin Scorsese to come to Berlin, traveling to North Korea or the palace of the great Bollywood star or Meryl Streep buying a bouquet of flowers from the gas station in an emergency – Dieter Kosslick has experienced a lot as head of the Berlinale. But more important to him than stars and glamor has always been the claim to show films that have the power to change society.









Shortly after the turn of the millennium, his motto was “accept diversity” and “towards tolerance”. The Berlinale became the world’s first CO2-certified film festival. Commitment to justice and human dignity shaped the character of the festival.

But with Corona, the cinema has also plunged into a serious crisis, which has become existential with the advent of streaming services. In this personal and anecdotal book, Dieter Kosslick provides information on how the cinema of the future must work and why the film industry in particular urgently needs to learn to produce more sustainably.

Dieter Kosslick calls for the cinema to be saved – and describes how that can be achieved. He describes his love for film, his adventurous experiences as head of the Berlinale and why he is convinced that films can save the world.

